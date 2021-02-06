JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.

ALL stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 147.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

