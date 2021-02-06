Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.83. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of €45.10 ($53.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $692.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

