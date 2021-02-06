John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.07

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $11.45. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 75,002 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

