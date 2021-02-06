JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.45

JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $32.50. JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 94,792 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.45. The firm has a market cap of £55.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.