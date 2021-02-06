Jibrel Network (JNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $124,298.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $124,298.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.82 or 0.01187513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.08 or 0.06235755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

