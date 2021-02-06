JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,159 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 118.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 193,370 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 180,009 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $55.45 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

