Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 1,950 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,691.75 ($22.10).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,265.80 ($16.54) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,369.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,436.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders acquired a total of 37,246 shares of company stock worth $51,242,300 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

