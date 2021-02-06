Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $3,931.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,081.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,154.26. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,748.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

