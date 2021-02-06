Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

