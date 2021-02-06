Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NCC Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $3.50 on Friday. NCC Group has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

