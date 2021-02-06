Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

