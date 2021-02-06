Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.23.
Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.