Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

