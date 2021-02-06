JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Down 6.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 1,478,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 909,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 33.60%.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

