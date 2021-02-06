Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.10 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

