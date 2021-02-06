Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $193.29.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.