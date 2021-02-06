James Cornelius Sells 482 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $37,157.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,737 shares in the company, valued at $442,265.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UMBF stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

