Jack W. Schuler Buys 101,400 Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

