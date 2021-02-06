Jack W. Schuler Buys 101,400 Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ YTEN opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.
Further Reading: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.