J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JDWPF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt lowered J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $11.75 on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.