Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

