iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 311.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $90.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

