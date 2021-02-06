iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 325.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $90.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $91.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

