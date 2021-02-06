iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,505 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $131.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

