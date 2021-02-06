iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

