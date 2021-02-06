iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.20

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 27939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

