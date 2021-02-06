iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $141.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

