iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 328.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $405.61 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $426.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

