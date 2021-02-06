iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 296,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,318,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,936 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

