iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.26. 398,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 297,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,183,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.