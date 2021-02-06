iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.55

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.55 and traded as low as $27.86. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 181,518 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,670,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.