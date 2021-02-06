iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (CGL.TO) (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.45

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (CGL.TO) (TSE:CGL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and traded as low as $15.12. iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (CGL.TO) shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 81,578 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.75.

