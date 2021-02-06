iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $56.66 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

