IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IRCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The financial services provider reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 353.97% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

