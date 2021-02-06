IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Earnings Results

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $296.32 million, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

