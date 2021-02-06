IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $192.34.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

