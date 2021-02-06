IQeon Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00005767 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.64 million and $209,024.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00063079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.66 or 0.01138892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.19 or 0.06610926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00050466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000167 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.