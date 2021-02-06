Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $38,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $700,435,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $331.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average is $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

