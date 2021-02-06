Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $330.33

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $330.33 and last traded at $330.24, with a volume of 21862980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 588.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

