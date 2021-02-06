Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:PSR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $85.92

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:PSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and traded as high as $88.80. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund shares last traded at $88.57, with a volume of 11,383 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

