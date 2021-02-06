Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 500 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.97.

Get Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) alerts:

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.