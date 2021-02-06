Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of IPI opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

