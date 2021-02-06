Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $41.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $712,343.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,355 shares of company stock worth $7,840,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 694,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

