Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.30

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.30 and traded as low as $21.17. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.45 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

