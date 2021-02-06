Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

