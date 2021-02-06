INT Chain (INT) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.79 or 0.01202550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.43 or 0.05975945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000169 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.