Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Aegon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aegon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Aegon stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

