Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 2,351 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 950.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
