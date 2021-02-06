Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 2,351 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 950.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

