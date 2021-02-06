Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $112,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $75,117.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $33.84 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Several analysts have commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

