Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Insider Sells 2,034 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $145.40.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.