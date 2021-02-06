Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells $7,666,500.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $7,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $19.98 on Friday. Koss Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $127.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

