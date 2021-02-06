Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Sells 4,216 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.78 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $2,054,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.